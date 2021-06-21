The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump heads to Huddersfield

By Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump On Your Doorstep came back with a bang this week as our lucky listener David won the prize.

This week saw the return of one of our favourite competitions, which sees Chris and the team head to a mystery location with a whole heap of prizes for one lucky listener.

David was the lucky listener in question this week and had a very broad accent, but Dom was definitely hoping he didn't live as far north as he sounded!

Find out what happened in our video above.

