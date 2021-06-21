The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump heads to Huddersfield

21 June 2021, 17:29 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 17:41

Radio X

By Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show's Prize Dump On Your Doorstep came back with a bang this week as our lucky listener David won the prize.

This week saw the return of one of our favourite competitions, which sees Chris and the team head to a mystery location with a whole heap of prizes for one lucky listener.

David was the lucky listener in question this week and had a very broad accent, but Dom was definitely hoping he didn't live as far north as he sounded!

Find out what happened in our video above.

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump heads to Huddersfield
The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump heads to Huddersfield. Picture: Radio X

