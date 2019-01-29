VIDEO: The Chris Moyles Show presents... Car Roulette!

Find out how you can be in with a chance of winning a brand new Mini Cooper with the world's biggest roulette wheel on The Chris Moyles Show.

This week, The Chris Moyles Show revealed an exciting new plan to give away a brand new car to one lucky listener.

That's right, in a new competition we're calling Car Roulette, Chris Moyles will give YOU the chance to win a Mini Cooper by playing the world's biggest roulette wheel.

Here's how it's going to work...

The roulette is going to be 40 metres in diameter, it will be made up into 37 segments and each segment will be assigned to one listener.

The Chris Moyles Show's Car Roulette visualisation. Picture: Radio X

It will be built on location at a test track in Britain and instead of a ball, Dom is going to drive around the track.

But how does he pick a number?

Good question!

The car will be filled with a small amount of petrol, and when it runs out of fuel whatever number it stops on is the listener who will win the prize!

If that wasn't epic enough, we have more news in the weeks to come!

Remember our scratchathon and the potential 30m giveaway?

Remind yourself of what happened here: