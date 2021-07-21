Chris Moyles is fuming at Matt's samples game

By Radio X

Matt's put together a new samples game for The Chris Moyles Show and Chris is angry about how obscure it is.

This week saw Matt bring back an old favourite to The Chris Moyles Show and it went down like a lead balloon.

The producer thought he'd get Chris and the team to listen to some original songs and the songs they went on to be sampled in.

He did mention they weren't "the most Radio X songs," but for the most part Chris and the team had no idea what they were listening to.

Watch Chris get irate as they try and fail to play the game in our video above!

READ MORE: Chris Moyles is absolutely fuming that Dom cant watch his DJ set

Chris Moyles is fuming at Matt's samples game. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.