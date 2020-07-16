Chris Moyles is fuming that Dom can't watch his DJ set

Chris Moyles is doing a special DJ set tomorrow night, but Dom can't make it due to Dad duties. Watch Chris react to the news here.

Chris Moyles is doing a live DJ set online this week and he was hoping to get some support from the team.

Unfortunately, Dom can't watch it because he's accompanying his daughter to a socially distanced school leavers' party.

Pretty good excuse not to be able to watch a live DJ set you think? Think again. Chris is NOT amused by Dom's plans and reckons he can get him to change them sharpish!

Watch him react to the news in our video above.

