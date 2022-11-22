The Chris Moyles Show team play the I'm A Celebrity Big Blow Off

22 November 2022, 17:14 | Updated: 22 November 2022, 17:23

Watch Pippa and producer James go head to head in answering I'm A Celeb based questions in our video.

Ever wondered what it looks and feels like to get a face full of flour in the face courtesy of fire blower? No, us neither!

But Pippa and James soon found out when they played The Big Blow Off. All they had to do to avoid a face full of flour was to answer I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! questions correctly.

Should be easy since they've all been watching the show avidly to support Chris every day, right?

Watch them go head to head in our video above.

