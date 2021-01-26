Pippa's studio photo is the gift that keeps on giving

26 January 2021, 17:11 | Updated: 26 January 2021, 17:28

Chris Moyles took a photo of his producer in the studio and it's made for some hilarious photoshopped versions!

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Pippa posed for a photo of herself in the studio.

While she wrestled over whether to post it on social media, James and the rest of the team were busy working their magic on the photo... with priceless results.

Find out all the things that look absolutely hilarious in Pippa's hands from Bernie Sanders, to Dom's head!

Watch the many versions of that epic photo in our video above.

READ MORE: Pippa reacts to her Barack Obama birthday message!

Pippa holds Bernie Sanders in her hand in a photoshopped photo from The Chris Moyles Show
Pippa holds Bernie Sanders in her hand in a photoshopped photo from The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

