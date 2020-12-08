Pippa reacts to her Barack Obama birthday message!

It was Pippa's birthday this week and The Chris Moyles Show treated her to some unbelievable surprises. It may or may not have been the real deal, but it had us entertained either way!

This week saw Pippa celebrate her birthday and The Chris Moyles Show treated her to a fair few surprises.

As much as she was blown away by the sausage necklace, she was ecstatic when she heard she got a video message from none other than Barack Obama.

Pippa was almost moved to tears, but she started getting a little suspicious when the former US President left not one, not two, but THREE separate messages and started sounding a little bit dodgy...

Watch our video above to see her reaction.

WATCH: The best ever eating challenges on The Chris Moyles Show

Remind yourself of the time Pippa wrote a letter to Michelle and Barack Obama inviting them for dinner:

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show: