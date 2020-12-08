Pippa reacts to her Barack Obama birthday message!

8 December 2020, 15:49 | Updated: 8 December 2020, 16:02

It was Pippa's birthday this week and The Chris Moyles Show treated her to some unbelievable surprises. It may or may not have been the real deal, but it had us entertained either way!

This week saw Pippa celebrate her birthday and The Chris Moyles Show treated her to a fair few surprises.

As much as she was blown away by the sausage necklace, she was ecstatic when she heard she got a video message from none other than Barack Obama.

Pippa was almost moved to tears, but she started getting a little suspicious when the former US President left not one, not two, but THREE separate messages and started sounding a little bit dodgy...

Watch our video above to see her reaction.

WATCH: The best ever eating challenges on The Chris Moyles Show

Remind yourself of the time Pippa wrote a letter to Michelle and Barack Obama inviting them for dinner:

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Kelly Jones talks throat surgery and recovery

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones opens up on career-threatening vocal cord surgery and recovery

Stereophonics

Chris and the team open their 2020 advent calendars

The Chris Moyles Show crack open their advent calendars

Jamie Oliver appears on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris takes us through one of Jamie Oliver's latest recipes

Chris Moyles re-enacts Chris Tarrant's stay in a Kenyan jail

Chris Moyles re-enacts Chris Tarrant's time in a Kenyan jail

Dawn French talks to Chris Moyles with photo of Emma Chambers inset

Dawn French: New Vicar of Dibley will feature tribute to Emma Chambers

Latest On Radio X

John Lennon & Yoko Ono In Hyde Park

Yoko Ono, Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr pay tribute to John Lennon on 40th anniversary of his death

The Beatles

Child actors perform Oasis track Round Are Way in Co-op Christmas advert

Oasis B-side Round Are Way features in Co-op Christmas Ad 2020

Oasis

Kasabian's Tom Meighan plays Edinburgh Summer Sessions in 2018

Ex-Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan speaks out on assault charge and exit from the band

Kasabian

Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr proudly display their MBE medals after their investiture at the Palace. 1965

The true story of why John Lennon returned his MBE

The Beatles

Richard Ashcroft performs in 2018

Richard Ashcroft announces two nights at the London Palladium in 2021

Richard Ashcroft

John Lennon in February 1970

Who killed John Lennon? The story the Beatle's shocking murder

John Lennon