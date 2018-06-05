Pippa’s Got Her First Love Island Update!

5 June 2018, 18:37

Everything you need to know about the 2018 contestants… courtesy of Pippa Taylor.

Love Island is back! And we’re sure you’re watching!

If you’re not up the speed yet, we have our correspondent Pippa Taylor on hand to guide you through the new contestants.

Out of Hayley, Kendal, Dani, Eyal and Adam - who is Pippa’s favourite?

And how can it be all about the HAIR?

Watch the video for more Love Island revelations.

And don't forget that Liam Gallagher HIMSELF told Chris that he's a massive Love Island fan:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Love Island update

Pippa’s Got Her First Love Island Update!

Chris and Dom for their own Drag Race

Chris And Dom Want Their Own Drag Race

Andi Peters' buttocks

WATCH: Andi Peters’ Buttocks Are Now On Instagram!

Chris loses his rag

Chris Loses His Rag With People Staring Through The Window

Chris and Dom in the stunt car

How To Listen To The Chris Moyles Breakfast Show On Radio X

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

DOWNLOAD: The Chris Moyles Show Podcast