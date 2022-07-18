Pippa and Matt play her shocking hen do quiz

By Jenny Mensah

Matt Parkes Smith returned from his holiday and Pippa returned from her hen do, so they both got the shock treatment- with hilarious results!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last week on The Chris Moyles Show, Pippa and James came across an old-school shock machine and everyone had a go.

Producer Matt has since returned from his holiday and it's fair to say he got a full introduction to it via Pippa's Big Fat Bachelorette Party Quiz.

The rules were as follows: First Pippa had the electric shock pads on her arm and had to answer questions about her own hen party. If she got an answer wrong, she'd face the full wrath of the shock machine. Then it was Matt's turn to answer questions about Pippa's hen... with a higher difficulty setting!

Find out who got shocked the most in our video above.

