Pippa gets sawn in half in Dom's 50 at 50

The Chris Moyles Show team are helping Dom celebrate his 50th year by introducing him to 50 brand new experiences.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The end of last year saw Dom turn 50 years old and The Chris Moyles Show decided they'd spend all of this year helping him mark the milestone with 50 new experiences.

After learning a spot of pottery, milking a goat, taking part in some laughing yoga and having his first manicure, Dom's now turned his hand to learning magic!

And who else but Pippa to be his lovely assistant. For the trick, Dom was tasked with sawing Pippa in half, so it's fair to say there was a bit at stake!

Watch our video above to find out if everyone gets out of it unscathed.

READ MORE: Dom's 50 at 50 kicks off with pottery!

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.