Pippa receives a lovely gift, but she can't quite work it out

30 September 2020, 18:26 | Updated: 30 September 2020, 18:32

A Chris Moyles Show listener sent in some wonderful earrings to the show this week, but Pippa couldn't quite work out where the rest of them were.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Pippa received a generous gift from a listener.

She had one part of it down, but she couldn't quite work out where the earrings went to.

Watch our video above to find out what happened next!

READ MORE: Chris gets some special face masks made, but Pippa just can't say no!

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

A dude listening to podcasts on his tablet

How to listen to podcasts: a beginners guide to podcasting

The Chris Moyles Show try to get a song up the iTunes charts

The Chris Moyles Show gets Hocus Pocus on the iTunes chart!

Producer Sam is back on The Chris Moyles Show with an incredible survival story

WATCH: Sam is back at work on The Chris Moyles Show and his story is amazing
Dom's Crazy Threesome game is harder than it looks

WATCH: Dom's Crazy Threesome is harder than it sounds!

Chris Moyles angry letter from Bernie Clifton's angry letter to Chris

VIDEO: When Bernie Clifton wrote an angry letter to Chris Moyles...

Latest On Radio X

Liam Gallagher, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, Ian Brown

QUIZ: Can you guess the musical years?

Quizzes

Ian Curtis playing the Vox Phantom Special VI guitar at Joy Division's high-profile show at London's Lyceum in February 1980

Ian Curtis's Love Will Tear Us Apart guitar is up for sale

Joy Division

Courteeners' Liam Fray, The Libertines Pete Doherty and Carl Barat and Radiohead's Thom Yorke

Courteeners, The Libertines, Radiohead & more support #WeMakeEvents campaign

Music News

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher doesn't know "what the f***" Champagne Supernova means

Noel Gallagher

Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie and Sex Pistols and PiL legend John Lydon

Primal Scream defend John Lydon amid MAGA t-shirt controversy

Primal Scream

Oasis' Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher In Japan in 1994

Liam Gallagher: Noel would still be ironing knickers if it wasn't for my voice

Liam Gallagher