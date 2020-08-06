The Chris Moyles Show got face masks made, but Pippa just can't say no!

Chris and the team had stylish-looking face masks made and delivered to the Radio X office, but there was just one problem...

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, the team had some fetching face masks made up, which wend down a treat in the Radio X office.

So much so, people couldn't keep their hands off them. Sam allegedly had his stolen from his desk while Pippa just found it extremely hard to hold on to them!

Find out just how many the exec producer gave away this week and see Chris' reaction in our video above.

