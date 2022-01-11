Chris Moyles and Paul McKenna's prank on Dom was classic

11 January 2022, 17:02 | Updated: 11 January 2022, 17:13

Celebrity hypnotist and broadcaster Paul McKenna stopped by for a chat on The Chris Moyles Show.

Paul McKenna visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and he was remembering some of his best moments with Chris and the gang.

Once such moment occurred 20 years ago when Chris and Paul decided to join forces to prank Dom, which it turns out wasn't very difficult.

Chris fed the celeb hypnotist some facts about Dom's personal life and all he had to do is pretend to predict them out of nowhere. Needless to say, Dom was pretty rattled.

Watch them all take a walk sown memory lane in our video above!

Paul McKenna and Chris Moyles remember the time they pranked Dom
Paul McKenna and Chris Moyles remember the time they pranked Dom. Picture: Radio X

