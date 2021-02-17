Paul McKenna talks positivity and making love

Watch the famous hypnotist talk about his Positivity Podcast and give some great tips for how to get through the latest lockdown.

Paul McKenna featured on The Chris Moyles Show this week and things got a little bit personal.

Chris played a snippet from the British hypnotist's sleep tape, where he encourages to us to only do two things in bed... and one of them is sleeping!

The host of the Positivity Podcast also had some sage words on how to get through the latest lockdown. Find out what he had to say in our video above.

READ MORE: Did Dom just endanger Paul Mckenna?