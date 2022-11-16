Martin Kemp reveals wildest 80s stories in new book

By Radio X

The Spandau Ballet legend has talked to Toby Tarrant about some of the craziest stories from the 80s in his latest book.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Martin Kemp came into The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk all things the 80s.

The musician and TV star - who's best known as the bassist of Spandau Ballet - has relieved some of his best moments of the era in new book Martin Kemp: Ticket To The World My 80s Story and he told Toby Tarrant why the decade was so special.

Apart from the fact it was the era Kemp first owned a colour TV, it also saw him travel all over the world as part of the Spandau Ballet and meet everyone from George Michael to Michael Jackson.

Watch our video above, where Kemp tells just a few of his amazing stories.

Martin Kemp's Ticket To The World: My 80s Story is out now.

READ MORE: Martin Kemp says Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran were like Oasis and Blur