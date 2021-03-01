MAFS Australia's Jules and Cam on The Chris Moyles Show

By Radio X

See the Married At First Sight Australia power couple tell Chris Moyles how their lives have changed since the show first aired.

Married At First Sight Australia's Jules and Cam appeared on The Chris Moyles Show and it was an absolute delight!

The couple were absolutely besotted with each other from day one on the hit show, so it's not a huge spoiler to see that they're still together.

It's the most watched show in Australia, but the reality series - which features on All 4 - has taken the UK by storm, especially during lockdown as we can't seem to get enough of all the drama.

So did Jules and Cam get married for real and have a bundle of joy? Watch our interview with the loved-up couple above.

Married At First Sight Australia is available to watch on All 4.

MAFS Australia's Jules and Cam on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

