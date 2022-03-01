Our listener Emma got VERY lucky in 20 seconds to £20k

Watch the moment The Chris Moyles Show listener accidentally uttered the title of this Kaiser Chiefs song.

By Radio X

If there's one thing we've learned from The Chris Moyles Show's 20 Seconds To £20k game, is that it's a LOT harder than it looks and sounds.

No one was made more away of that than Emma, who this week was given the chance to win the amount by guessing as many songs as she could in the allotted time.

With 14 seconds left on the clock and £1,000 under her belt, Emma decided to have another go for the chance to double her money to £2,000.

It was all going so well until her mind went blank on a popular Kaiser Chiefs song. Unbelievably, what she said next in exasperation completely turned things around!

Emma got incredibly lucky in today's 20 Seconds to £20K. Picture: Radio X

