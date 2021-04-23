Jamie took a risk and won BIG in 20 secs to £20k

By Jenny Mensah

A listener took on the 20 secs to £20k challenge on The Chris Moyles Show this week and absolutely SMASHED IT! Find out just how much he won.

If there's one thing we've learned from The Chris Moyles Show's 20 Seconds To £20k game is that it's a LOT harder than it looks.

Each week Chris Moyles gives a lucky listener the chance to win £20K by guessing as many songs as they can in 20 seconds, but it is definitely not for the faint-hearted.

This time, it was up to Jamie to step up to the plate and with 7.79 seconds left, he didn't disappoint.

Watch his epic moment in our video above.

Jamie took the 20 secs to £20k challenge. Picture: Radio X

