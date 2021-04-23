Jamie took a risk and won BIG in 20 secs to £20k

23 April 2021, 17:56 | Updated: 23 April 2021, 18:09

By Jenny Mensah

A listener took on the 20 secs to £20k challenge on The Chris Moyles Show this week and absolutely SMASHED IT! Find out just how much he won.

If there's one thing we've learned from The Chris Moyles Show's 20 Seconds To £20k game is that it's a LOT harder than it looks.

Each week Chris Moyles gives a lucky listener the chance to win £20K by guessing as many songs as they can in 20 seconds, but it is definitely not for the faint-hearted.

This time, it was up to Jamie to step up to the plate and with 7.79 seconds left, he didn't disappoint.

Watch his epic moment in our video above.

READ MORE: Our first 20 Seconds To £20k caller crashes out in epic style

Jamie took the 20 secs to £20k challenge
Jamie took the 20 secs to £20k challenge. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Moyles podcast here:

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

The Burke Brothers' training video is gold

The Burke Brothers' training video is the best thing ever

The Lip Reading Game just keeps on giving

Chris Moyles stops The Lip Reading Game before it gets too dodgy
James has a twin and it's amazing

James has a twin and it's absolutely priceless

Vernon Kay reveals I’m A Celeb secrets

Vernon Kay reveals I’m A Celeb's secret smoking room before trials
Chris Moyles tells Vernon Kay why he wouldn't be good in I'm A Celeb

Chris Moyles reveals why he “wouldn’t be good” on I’m A Celeb

Latest On Radio X

Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet

Dave Grohl and daughter Violet share cover of X’s Nausea

Foo Fighters

Who are these future superstars?

Name the rock star from the pre-fame photo!

Quizzes

Liam Gallagher

Reading & Leeds 2021: Sam Fender, Wolf Alice and Machine Gun Kelly added to line-up

Reading and Leeds Festivals 2021

KISS

Netflix 'near deal' for KISS biopic Shout It Out Loud

News

Crowds at Reading Festival 2018

Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Festivals 2021

Royal Blood

Royal Blood announce UK Arena tour for 2022

Royal Blood