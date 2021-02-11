Chris Moyles leaves Toby Tarrant live on-air

Toby popped into James' studio for the before or after game, but Chris thought he'd play a prank on him instead.

Anyone who's a fan of Chris Moyles knows he loves a good prank and anyone who's a fan of the show knows the presenter gets a particular kick from leaving his colleagues hanging live on-air.

This time it was his fellow Radio X DJ Toby Tarrants turn to get the silent treatment and he was absolutely HATING it.

Find out what went down in our video above.

