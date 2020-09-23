Laura Whitmore talks Celebrity Juice and shows us her home pub!

23 September 2020, 16:11 | Updated: 23 September 2020, 16:33

The presenter talked to Chris about her new job as team captain on the Keith Lemon show and showed us her amazing home watering hole.

Laura Whitmore appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about everything from her life in lockdown to joining the Celebrity Juice family along with Emily Atack.

Speaking of her new role as team captain on the show, she told Chris Moyles: "I've been a guest on the show before and I've known Keith Lemon, or Leigh Frances - I don't know who I'm talking to half the time - for many years and he's a very good friend.

"But that show, I always have the most fun and you know what that show is like. As you said; you're peeling a banana with your big toe or your tongue or other parts of your body that you didn't know were so flexible!"

However, things got REALLY interesting when Laura took us on a tour of her home pub, which sits at the bottom of her garden.

Watch our interview with the Irish star to find out more.

Anyone really fancy a pint of Guinness now?

READ MORE: Leigh Francis apologises for "offensive" portrayals of black stars on Bo Selecta

Laura Whitmore talks to Chris Moyles about Celeb Juice and new pub
Laura Whitmore talks to Chris Moyles about Celeb Juice and new pub. Picture: Radio X

