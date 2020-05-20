We go for Round 2 of Just Ask Dom and it's brilliant

You've been sending in your burning questions and conundrums to Dom on The Chris Moyles show and his answers are amazing.

It's pretty fair to say that Dom is a font of all knowledge and there's no end to his talents.

When he's not teaching us the French language on the highest level, he's serenading us on his guitar or doing spot-on impressions of legendary stars.

However, on The Chris Moyles Show this week we were left absolutely astounded by his explanations on everything from the sky to pears. kind of.

Watch Round 2 of Ask Dom anything in our video above.

