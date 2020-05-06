VIDEO: Chris Moyles leaves Dom hanging live on-air and he absolutely hates it!

Dom thought he'd have a go at introducing the next song, but when Chris was done with him, he wished he'd never tried.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom thought he'd have a go at introducing the next track, but he didn't count on just how long it would take Chris to play it.

Watch the magic moment Dom filled for time by doing everything from talking about his next Big Slot to dropping a biro pen on his desk.

It's not the first time the team have been totally stitched-up and left alone in the studio, either.

Remind yourself of the last time Pippa was left ton her own devices:

