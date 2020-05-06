VIDEO: Chris Moyles leaves Dom hanging live on-air and he absolutely hates it!

6 May 2020, 15:54 | Updated: 6 May 2020, 16:00

Dom thought he'd have a go at introducing the next song, but when Chris was done with him, he wished he'd never tried.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom thought he'd have a go at introducing the next track, but he didn't count on just how long it would take Chris to play it.

Watch the magic moment Dom filled for time by doing everything from talking about his next Big Slot to dropping a biro pen on his desk.

It's not the first time the team have been totally stitched-up and left alone in the studio, either.

Remind yourself of the last time Pippa was left ton her own devices:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dominic Byrne impersonates an SAS soldier on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: SAS Dom is actually the best thing ever

Chris Moyles, Pippa Taylor, James Robinson and Dominic Byrne on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles brings back the Stupid Amnesty and it's epic

Queen's Roger Taylor, Chris Moyles and Adam Lambert

Roger Taylor & Adam Lambert talk Queen's You Are The Champions single
Pippa Taylor, Stephen Graham and Chris Moyles on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Stephen Graham cracks up at Pippa's Scouse accent

Stephen Graham on The Chris Moyles Show

Stephen Graham calls in to The Chris Moyles Show on Facetime!

Latest On Radio X

The 1975

The 1975's 2020 Finsbury Park gig is cancelled: How to get a refund

The 1975

Liam Gallagher Performs In Milan in 2020

Liam Gallagher comforts fan who is feeling sad during lockdown

Liam Gallagher

Zach de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine in 2008

WATCH: Toddler covers Rage Against The Machine with her dad and it's adorable

Music News

Kasabian Emoji Quiz

QUIZ: Name the Kasabian song from the emoji!

Quizzes

Radiohead - The Bends album cover

10 amazing tracks that ended 10 classic albums

Features

Kasabian

QUIZ: Guess the lyrics to Kasabian's You're In Love With A Psycho

Quizzes