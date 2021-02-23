Jon Richardson's lockdown parenting story is SO relatable

23 February 2021, 17:44

The comedian appeared on the The Chris Moyles Show this week and talked about the return of his podcast, while sharing his parenting tale of woe.

Jon Richardson appeared on The Chris Moyles Show to discuss the return of his UK chart-topping podcast Jon Richardson and The Futurenauts.

Unsurprisingly, the much-loved comic couldn't help but let off some steam about his life in lockdown and his latest epic battle of wits with his four-year-old daughter.

Watch our video to hear about his parenting woes and find out why he won't be celebrating his anniversary anytime soon.

Jon Richardson on The Chris Moyles Show
Jon Richardson on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

