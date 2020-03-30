WATCH: Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont play Riff Roulette

30 March 2020, 19:04 | Updated: 30 March 2020, 19:05

Watch the stand-up comedians and spouses try and guess these famous songs in our riff-tastic Radio X game.

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are both in entertainment and they're married to each other, so you'd assume that when it came to playing our Riff Roulette game, they'd be pretty in sync.

We must admit there's not much singing in this one, but there's a LOT of miming and booty shaking.

Find out if they beat Alexa Chung and Tan France as they play Radio X's Riff Roulette in our video above.

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont play Riff Roulette
Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont play Riff Roulette. Picture: Radio X

