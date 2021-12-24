Jon Culshaw teaches Pippa his Les Dawson impression

24 December 2021, 13:42 | Updated: 24 December 2021, 13:45

The king of impersonators gave our Pippa a few tips on The Chris Moyles Show, with hilarious results.

Jon Culshaw is the king of impersonators, so it made sense when he spoke to The Chris Moyles Show this week that he offer up some of his tricks of the trade to our Queen of impressions... Pippa.

Now, her Scouse accent leaves a lot to be desired and her American isn't much better, but how do you reckon she did when faced with learning the late comedian Les Dawson's drawl?

Watch Pippa try her very best in our video above.

