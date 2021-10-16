Jimmy Carr on becoming a dad: "I thought I'd left it too late"

By Radio X

The comedian and presenter spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about his autobiography and his decision to become a dad.

Jimmy Carr appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about everything from his new autobiography Before and Laughter to his decision to have a child.

The comedian surprised many when he had a baby with his long-term partner Karoline Copping and he's revealed how it's changed his perception on life.

"It's joyful. It's really lovely," he told Chris Moyles. "There's a lovely quote about it which is, 'It's like having a medical procedure where your heart bow lives outside of your body'. It's lovely."

Jimmy Carr's book, Before And Laughter, is out now.

Jimmy Carr talks about becoming a father late in life. Picture: Radio X

