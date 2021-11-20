Jeremy Clarkson talks lack of weight lost despite gruelling farm work: "I'm still fat"

Jeremy Clarkson called into The Chris Moyles Show this week and gave us an update on his farm life.

Jeremy Clarkson appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and gave us an update on his life running a farm and talked about the release of his new book Diddly Squat: A Year On The Farm.

The Grand Tour star launched Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime last year but has revealed he only made just over £100 profit on the endeavour so far.

Despite the hard graft involved in his new day job, the 61-year-old insists that he's lost no weight at all! Watch our interview with Clarkson in our video above.

Previously talking to Chris Moyles about the adventure, Clarkson revealed that he didn't take to it as well as he thought.

"I really did think, 'mankind has ben farming for 1200 years now, it must be in our DNA'," he admitted. "And it turns out it isn't in mine. Anytime anyone ever bought me a plant or a tree, it always dies [...] And I never really thought: 'Hang on, if I can't look after a geranium, I might find it a bit difficult to grow a thousand acres of crops'."

He added: "Farming really wasn't ideal for me, because I can't grow things and I don't like spending money, 'cause in farming you're always at the bottom of the hill and what ever you need doing is at the top of a hill."

