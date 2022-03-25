Jared Leto talks Morbius film & teases 30 Seconds To Mars album

25 March 2022, 16:24 | Updated: 25 March 2022, 16:33

Radio X

By Radio X

The actor and musician has talked about his latest film Morbius and revealed Thirty Seconds To Mars have written about 250 songs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jared Leto is the star of upcoming film Morbius, which is the latest blockbuster to come from the Sony universe.

After many delays, the long-awaited movie is getting released next month, so it was a no brainer to have him on The Chris Moyles Show to speak about it.

In our clip the actor and musician talks about the upcoming movie and even teased when we might expect to see Thirty Seconds To Mars' return with new music.

In fact, he revealed since the pandemic, the band have written 250 songs, which will definitely be enough for a new album!

Watch our interview with Jared Leto above.

Morbius is set for release in cinemas on 1st April 2022.

Watch the trailer for the film here:

READ MORE: Jared Leto captures the moment he "nearly died" rock climbing

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

Liam Gallagher and Chris Moyles in the Radio X studio!

Liam Gallagher on new single Everything's Electric: "80% of the new album is peculiar"

Liam Gallagher

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

Listen to the The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Live Playlist

Steve Coogan talks abbout his Alan Partridge stage show with Chris Moyles

Steve Coogan: Alan Partridge is "spiritually poor" and "terrified of Me Too" in new live show
Dom sells The Chris Moyles Show pants in Leicester Square

Dom sells The Chris Moyles Show pants in Leicester Square