Jared Leto talks Morbius film & teases 30 Seconds To Mars album

By Radio X

The actor and musician has talked about his latest film Morbius and revealed Thirty Seconds To Mars have written about 250 songs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jared Leto is the star of upcoming film Morbius, which is the latest blockbuster to come from the Sony universe.

After many delays, the long-awaited movie is getting released next month, so it was a no brainer to have him on The Chris Moyles Show to speak about it.

In our clip the actor and musician talks about the upcoming movie and even teased when we might expect to see Thirty Seconds To Mars' return with new music.

In fact, he revealed since the pandemic, the band have written 250 songs, which will definitely be enough for a new album!

Watch our interview with Jared Leto above.

Morbius is set for release in cinemas on 1st April 2022.

Watch the trailer for the film here:

