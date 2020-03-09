VIDEO: Jared Leto captures the moment he "nearly died" rock climbing

9 March 2020, 15:56 | Updated: 9 March 2020, 16:11

The actor and 30 Seconds To Mars frontman filmed the aftermath of his near-deadly accident, which saw his rope almost wear away on a rock.

Jared Leto has shared footage from the aftermath of his near-death experience.

The Oscar-winning actor and 30 Seconds To Mars frontman was out climbing at the Red Rock canyon in Nevada when he took a fall that he says almost resulted in his death.

Watch his video above.

Jared Leto, with his rock climbing fall and worn rope inset
Jared Leto, with his rock climbing fall and worn rope inset. Picture: 1. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images 2. Twitter/Jared Leto 3. Twitter/Jared Leto

Taking to Twitter, the Kings and Queens singer wrote: "Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below."

He added: "It was a strange moment - less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night..."

In the video you can here a very shocked Leto shout: "Holy f***ing s***. Holy f***. It was fraying right at the point".

READ MORE: Jared Leto Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington At MTV VMAs

