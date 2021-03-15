Our first 20 seconds to £20k caller crashes out in epic style

By Radio X

Harry from Romford was the first to try out our brand spanking new competition, but it's fair to say it wasn't his day.

It was the time to play our epic 20 seconds to £20K and our listener Harry was up first.

All he had to do was guess as many songs as he could in 20 seconds for the chance to win some big cash, but unfortunately, he never quite got off the ground!

The first song we played by The Zutons was made INCREDIBLY famous by Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson, so it was sure to be an easy start, but unfortunately it was also the last!

Watch our video to see how Harry got on in our video above.

Do you think you could do a better job than Harry? Probably won't be that hard, let's be fair.

Chris Moyles shows disappointment at fan who fails 20 seconds to £20k. Picture: Radio X

