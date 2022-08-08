James takes Chris on a tour of his hometown of Whitehaven

Chris Moyles is taking his '90s tour to James' hometown of Whitehaven and it looks like there's plenty to explore.

Chris Moyles is set for another '90s gig and his next stop is Whitehaven, which just so happens to be in (non) Jam-Eater James' hometown.

So what better way to get acquainted with the area, than have James take them through some of his best haunts on Street View?

Anyone fancy a pint at Gallagher's followed by a takeaway from Mrs Pizza?

Get a taster of what Whitehaven has to offer in our video above.

