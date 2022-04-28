Chris Moyles pranks James with Catherine Tate's breakfast

By Radio X

Catherine Tate visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and the team decided to convince James she wanted an extra special breakfast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Friend of the show and absolute legend Catherine Tate came into The Chris Moyles Show this week for a catch up.

Naturally, the team wanted her to feel right at home, so they only went and ordered a breakfast for her.

The only trouble is, she didn't order anything at all... they didn't tell James that though!

Find out what went down in our video above.

Catherine Tate's Hard Cell is available to stream now on Netflix.

Chris Moyles pranks James with Catherine Tate's breakfast. Picture: Radio X

Remind yourself of the time Catherine Tate visited The Chris Moyles Show as Nan.

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.