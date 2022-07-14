James May's theory about Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and self-service checkouts is spot on

By Radio X

James May caught up with Chris Moyles and the team and spoke about his new Prime Video show James May: Our Man In Italy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, James May called in and discussed everything from working alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond to is latest Prime Video series.

The Top Gear and The Grand Tour legend was quizzed about his co-stars and has an interesting theory about them sounding a lot like self-service checkouts.

Does he have a point? Watch our video above to find out.

James May: Our Man In Italy starts on Friday 15th July on Amazon Prime video.

READ MORE: Jeremy Clarkson suffered "smashed testicles" after being attacked by cow on farm

James May: Our Man In Italy will see him travelling through Italy, one of his favourite countries, to explore this great country’s history, culture, landscape, industry, and people. Beginning in the Sicilian capital of Palermo and finishing in the Dolomites, it’s a trip that will take him to almost every region of Italy. There’ll be culture, food, industry, and even a bit of sport, all played out against some of the world’s most stunning urban and rural backdrops. Can a bumbling, middle-aged, British bloke discover the secrets of 'la dolce vita'? Find out from Friday 15th July.

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.