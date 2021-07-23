It's one year since Pippa and Toby got engaged!

By Jenny Mensah

This Chris Moyles Show celebrates a year since Toby Tarrant popped the question to Pippa Taylor. Watch the moment Chris found out here.

The Chris Moyles Show has been pretty eventful throughout the years.

There's been epic gigs, Drag Races, amazing bets and naked cycling, but one of our favourite moments so far was when Pippa revealed she'd gotten engaged to Toby Tarrant.

She broke the news with a variety of clues for Chris and Dom, but the moment the penny dropped was absolutely priceless.

Watch our video above to celebrate one year on from the epic memory.

It's one year since Pippa and Toby got engaged. Picture: Radio X

