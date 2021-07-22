Intern Harry went on a stag do and things escalated quickly

By Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show intern Harry was at his uncle's stag do last night and things ended up taking an interesting turn at Stringfellows.

Our Chris Moyles Show intern, Harry, has had a lot firsts here at Radio X.

Since joining the gang, he's managed to top the iTunes rock charts and now he's attended his first ever stag do.

Unfortunately for Harry, the lucky stag just so happened to be his uncle! They kicked things off in Covent Garden, went to a couple of pubs and then ended up at Stringfellows!

But the question on everyone's lips is: did he get a lap dance for himself?

Watch Harry's cringeworthy story in our video above!

Chris Moyles hears about Harry's strip club experience. Picture: Radio X

