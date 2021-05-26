The Chris Moyles Show gets Harry's band to the top of the iTunes chart

By Radio X

Chris and the team discussed their intern Harry's band Blyth Road. Naturally, Chris decided to work his magic.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, the subject of intern Harry and his metal band Blyth Road came up.

When Chris found out more about the band's single, Blood In My Alcohol, he just had to do what he could to get it into the charts.

As usual, Chris mobilised his lovely listeners and as usual you all acted in your droves, sending the tune to the top of the charts.

Not only did the band's Blood In My Alcohol track jump to the top of the iTunes alternative chart and the top of the main iTunes chart, but their other song, Phantom, went to number one in the metal chart too. Rock on!

Watch our video to find out what went down.

Chris Moyles gets Blythe Road to the Top of the iTunes Charts. Picture: Radio X

