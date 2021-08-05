Iain Stirling gives away some Love Island secrets!

The comedian and narrator of the hit TV series also tells Chris Moyles what makes a "vintage" year for the show,

Iain Stirling is on The Chris Moyles Show!

The narrator of Love Island dropped by the Radio X studio to spill the beans on some of the secrets behind the series that's essential viewing.

Like, why isn't he in Spain at this very moment? And which part of the villa is Iain not too keen on?

There's also something very revealing from Iain's brand new sitcom, Buffering, which premieres this week on ITV2.

For Iain Stirling's latest tour dates, see his official website.