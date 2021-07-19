The Chris Moyles Show handcuffs Dom in Leicester Square

19 July 2021, 17:56 | Updated: 19 July 2021, 18:01

Radio X

By Radio X

Chris Moyles and the team were giving away a trip New York, but first they had to find a key to free Dom in Leicester Square.

The Chris Moyles Show kicked off this week celebrating the TV show Manifest by giving away an epic trip to New York.

As if by magic, Dom found himself handcuffed in Leicester Square and Chris and Pippa had to find a key in the famous London location, before freeing him from his shackles.

It was down to listeners Scott and Mark to choose who would get to it first and win a trip to The Big Apple.

Watch our video to find out who won.

