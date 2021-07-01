The Chris Moyles Show's Who Are You? guest was VERY close to home
1 July 2021, 19:15 | Updated: 1 July 2021, 19:18
This week Pippa gave Chris and the team the chance to guess who they were speaking to in Who Are You? and things got a little bit awkward...
Who Are You? is a much-loved feature on The Chris Moyles Show that's seen everyone from a contortionist to the Fun House twins turn up as mystery guests.
However, this week Pippa thought she'd go a bit closer to home. In fact it was so close to home, it just happened to be one of our own Radio X DJs James Hall.
Unfortunately, Dom and Chris failed to recognise him! Awkward!
Watch Chris and Dom squirm in our video above.
