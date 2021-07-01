The Chris Moyles Show's Who Are You? guest was VERY close to home

This week Pippa gave Chris and the team the chance to guess who they were speaking to in Who Are You? and things got a little bit awkward...

Who Are You? is a much-loved feature on The Chris Moyles Show that's seen everyone from a contortionist to the Fun House twins turn up as mystery guests.

However, this week Pippa thought she'd go a bit closer to home. In fact it was so close to home, it just happened to be one of our own Radio X DJs James Hall.

Unfortunately, Dom and Chris failed to recognise him! Awkward!

