The Chris Moyles Show's festive stuffed toys are pretty disturbing

Chris and the team have been sent in some bespoke Christmas-themed toys in their likeness. Some are more disturbing than others, though!

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom was reading out his letters and had one from a bunch of legends raising money for Cancer Research UK.

They sent in Dom a very special treat for the festive season; his very own bespoke stuffed toy! Luckily for Chris and the rest of the team, they weren't left out either! Even Toby had one sent in.

Chris wasn't too sure about his face though!

See them unveil their amazing toy versions in our video above.

WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show crack open their advent calendars

Chris Moyles holds a stuffed toy version of himself. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast: