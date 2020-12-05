The Chris Moyles Show crack open their advent calendars

5 December 2020, 10:00

In another annual tradition for the Chris Moyles Show, it's time for the team to open up their alternative advent calendars!

The Chris Moyles Show have gained a fair few Christmas traditions over the years and one such tradition is opening their advent calendars live on-air.

Usually, they're not the type of festive calendars you're used to sharing with the kids at home and they range from the hilarious to the very grown up indeed.

This time around, Dom has a tool advent calendar, Pippa has Lynx Africa calendar, Chris has a jam calendar and James has a rum calendar.

Watch them all kick off the Christmas season in our video above.

READ MORE: Chris and Dom have a Christmas croon-off

Watch James open his adult advent calendar in 2019:

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

