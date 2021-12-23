Chris Moyles' festive customer service rant is just what we needed this Christmas

Chris Moyles is a fan of a good ol' rant, and he had one more left in his tank to finish off the year.

Fans of The Chris Moyles Show will know that Chris absolutely loves a good rant. So what better way to round up the year, than by sharing his frustration about a Christmas present failing to turn up in time?

In all fairness, Chris was pretty understanding about the issue, but it doesn't make his phone call to customer services any less entertaining!

Watch Chris go off in our video above.

Chris Moyles has a festive rant. Picture: Radio X

