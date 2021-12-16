Our Plug My Panto guest had no idea what Moyles' first name is

16 December 2021, 17:55

Radio X

By Radio X

Today Chris Moyles returned on the show and he had the pleasure of meeting our latest Plug My Panto guest, who didn't even know his name.

Chris Moyles returned on The Chris Moyles Show after a few days off and he was thrilled to be back in the studio!

The Radio X presenter was able to get stuck into our Plug My Panto feature in which Chris and the team had to guess the mystery celeb who's appearing in a panto near you!

Unfortunately for Chris, it wasn't just him doing the guessing as our panto guest had no idea what his first name was!

Watch the hilariously awks moment in our video above.

See Bobby Davro in Sleeping Beauty at the Crewe Lyceum Theatre

Our Plug My Panto guest had no idea of Chris Moyles' first name
Our Plug My Panto guest had no idea of Chris Moyles' first name. Picture: Radio X

