The Chris Moyles Show gets Dom to empty out his bag again
20 July 2021, 17:04
Dom has been going through the contents of his bag again on The Chris Moyles Show and it's got even weirder.
Dom loves to think of himself as a working man with a "proper job", so he likes to keep things handy in his bag to feel useful.
Earlier this year, we took a look at some of the stuff he's accumulated in his man bag over the years and somehow it's gotten even worse.
If you thought two lightbulbs and a train whistle was weird, wait until you see his leather gloves and his ladies socks!
