The Chris Moyles Show gets Dom to empty out his bag again

Dom has been going through the contents of his bag again on The Chris Moyles Show and it's got even weirder.

Dom loves to think of himself as a working man with a "proper job", so he likes to keep things handy in his bag to feel useful.

Earlier this year, we took a look at some of the stuff he's accumulated in his man bag over the years and somehow it's gotten even worse.

If you thought two lightbulbs and a train whistle was weird, wait until you see his leather gloves and his ladies socks!

