The Chris Moyles Show gets Dom to empty out his bag again

20 July 2021, 17:04

Dom has been going through the contents of his bag again on The Chris Moyles Show and it's got even weirder.

Dom loves to think of himself as a working man with a "proper job", so he likes to keep things handy in his bag to feel useful.

Earlier this year, we took a look at some of the stuff he's accumulated in his man bag over the years and somehow it's gotten even worse.

If you thought two lightbulbs and a train whistle was weird, wait until you see his leather gloves and his ladies socks!

READ MORE: The contents of Dom's bag are incredible

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles show just how close the final result was...

WATCH: One listener wins Car Roulette on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles gets Blythe Road to the Top of the iTunes Charts

The Chris Moyles Show gets Harry's band to the top of the iTunes chart

The Chris Moyles Show

Can you get full marks in the Chris Moyles Show quiz?

Quizzes

The Chris Moyles Show BLOOPERS

The RUDEST Chris Moyles Show bloopers yet

Ed Gamble talks his 2022 Electric tour

Ed Gamble talks to Chris Moyles about his 2022 Electric tour