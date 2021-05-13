The contents of Dom's bag are incredible

13 May 2021, 17:54 | Updated: 13 May 2021, 17:57

Radio X

By Radio X

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, the subject of Dom's very handy man bag came up. Find out exactly what he's keeping in it in our video.

The subject of man bags came up on The Chris Moyles Show this week and Dom revealed himself to be a very proud owner of one.

His satchel isn't just full of useless bits and bobs, though! It's full of items he couldn't possibly live without... like a train whistle.

Watch our video above to find out exactly what he keeps in it.

READ MORE: Toby's post BRITs Awards antics were hysterical

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Pippa fills in the blanks for Toby after the BRITs last night on The Chris Moyles Show

Toby' Tarrant's post-BRIT Awards antics were priceless

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Chris Moyles

Coldplay want album with emojis for song titles

Coldplay

Shaun Ryder talks about his drug abuse on The Chris Moyles Show

Shaun Ryder: I abused drugs to cope with undiagnosed ADHD

The Chris Moyles Show's 20 seconds to 20k competition

The Chris Moyles Show - 20 Seconds To 20k

Toby Tarrant reacts to Liverpool's live pilot events this weekend

Toby Tarrant reacts to Liverpool's pilot live music events at the weekend

Latest On Radio X

Liam Gallagher Performs In Milan in 2020

Liam Gallagher "not interested" in seeing Oasis inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Liam Gallagher

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian romance confirmed

Fact about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

News

Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl predicts shortest speech at Foo Fighters' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Foo Fighters

The Rolling Stones and a cryptic lyric

Can you name all these classic Rolling Stones lyrics?

Quizzes

Oasis at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards

Bonehead cried the first time Noel Gallagher played Champagne Supernova

Oasis

Biffy Clyro at The BRIT Awards 2021

Biffy Clyro have finished their next album and changed its title

Biffy Clyro