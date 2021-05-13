The contents of Dom's bag are incredible

By Radio X

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, the subject of Dom's very handy man bag came up. Find out exactly what he's keeping in it in our video.

The subject of man bags came up on The Chris Moyles Show this week and Dom revealed himself to be a very proud owner of one.

His satchel isn't just full of useless bits and bobs, though! It's full of items he couldn't possibly live without... like a train whistle.

Watch our video above to find out exactly what he keeps in it.

