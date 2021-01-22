Dom and Sam made the best football bet ever
22 January 2021, 17:21 | Updated: 22 January 2021, 17:42
A bit of friendly football banter between on The Chris Moyles Show just turned into their most outrageous bet yet! Would you do what they've agreed to?
A despondent Dom came into The Chris Moyles Show after Burnley's defeat of his beloved Liverpool, which ended their run of wins since at home since 2017.
Lucky for him, Sam - who's a lifelong Man Utd fan - was there to rub salt in the wound. Dom wasn't taking it lying down though, oh no! He decided to place a bet with Sam that Liverpool would finish higher in the league than Man U.
What could possibly go wrong? Only that Sam has offered to come in for a WHOLE week in a Liverpool kit if Dom's right.... and that Dom has (reluctantly) agreed to do the same!
Watch it all go down in our video.
