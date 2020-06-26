VIDEO: Liverpool won the league and the tension between Dom and Sam is hilarious

Watch the reactions from last night's result from a very happy Liverpool fan Dom and a very sad Man Utd supporter Sam!

Last night saw Liverpool F.C win the Premier League for the first time in 30 years, which life-long Liverpool fan Dom was absolutely delighted with.

Unfortunately, the same couldn't be said about Man Utd fan Sam, who was absolutely livid about the result.

Watch their very different reactions to the news in our video above!

Dom's not the only Liverpool fan who was ecstatic with Liverpool's win last night, though.

Watch Toby Tarrant's reaction from home here:

