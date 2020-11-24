Dom can't get enough of Astro Wars

24 November 2020, 16:33 | Updated: 24 November 2020, 16:39

A Chris Moyles Show listener sent in the retro game for Chris and Dom to play and it was a total blast from the past.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, a listener decided to have a clear out of their parent's attic and stumbled across Astro Wars.

The retro game was a favourite back in the day, and while Chris owned one, Dom never did have one to himself.

Dom's a little bit obsessed with the game as he plays the app version on his phone. So when he was brought face to face with the original, it's fair to say he geeked out.

Watch him get stuck in in our video above!

