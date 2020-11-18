Dom casts out his rod for Dom's Big Slot and it's very fishy

18 November 2020, 17:44 | Updated: 18 November 2020, 17:56

Dom's come up with another incredible game for his Big Slot this week and it's definitely a bit fishy! Find out how Chris, Pippa and James got on.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Dom's Big Slot was extra special as he decided to test Chris and the team's knowledge of fish!

The rules were simple: Dom cast out his imaginary rod into an imaginary lake and picked up an imaginary fish. All Chris, Pippa and James had to do is guess whether it was a real big fish (see what we did there?) or a real big lie.

Watch our video to find out what went down.

READ MORE: Dom's Big Slot supermarket spots are amazing!

Dom casts out his imaginary fishing rod in a game of Dom's Big Slot
Dom casts out his imaginary fishing rod in a game of Dom's Big Slot. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Professor Brian Cox appeared on The Chris Moyles Show

Professor Brian Cox talks holograms and time travel on The Chris Moyles Show
Chris Moyles reveals why Leeds United fans might not think he's a real fan

Chris Moyles on why Leeds Utd supporters may think he's "not a proper fan"
Matt and Sam trash talk ahead of their chicken wing rematch on The Chris Moyles Show

Matt and Sam trash talk ahead of their chicken wings rematch

Chris Moyles tries Matt Parkes-Smith's homemade beer

Chris Moyles and the team sample Matt's homemade beer

Chris Moyles Christmas Ad

Remember Chris Moyles and his "John Lewis Christmas ad" prank?

Latest On Radio X

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and author Hunter S. Thompson

What was THAT line in The Killers' Human inspired by and why is it so controversial?

The Killers

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher resorts to wearing gloves to cope with psoriasis flare-up in lockdown

Liam Gallagher

Kelly Jones interviews AC/DC's Brian Johnson

AC/DC's Brian Johnson tells Kelly Jones how Hells Bells was inspired by real storm

Stereophonics

Courtney Love and her daughter Frances Bean

Courtney Love: I thought Frances Bean would be a professional horse rider

Nirvana

Foo Fighters 1998 Denver

What does the name "Foo Fighters" mean?

Foo Fighters

Nothing But Thieves perform their Amsterdam hit at : Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves with Barclaycard

Watch Nothing But Thieves' stripped-back version of Amsterdam at our Radio X Presents with Barclaycard gig