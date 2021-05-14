Dom gets his revenge on Sam after Man Utd defeat

By Radio X

Sam's beloved team Man Utd lost 4-2 to Liverpool this week and Dom and The Chris Moyles Show have plenty to say about it.

Ever since Sam joined The Chris Moyles Show, he and Dom have been bantering over their rival football teams.

Both have given as good as they've gotten, but when Liverpool beat Man Utd 4-2 this week, Dom couldn't let Sam forget about it.

Watch him get his own back on our video producer in the best way he knows how: Good old fashioned gloating!

There's still a very interesting bet that they made earlier this year... Will Dom see it through?

